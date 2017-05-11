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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Rug Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A wall divides the living room and the dining room while maintaining the open-plan feel.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
The Sunset House gets its name from a nearby square famous for its views, and the hillside home’s upper levels frame the setting sun.
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
The upper-level family room is furnished with a simple black sectional and a Noguchi table.
Sliding pocket doors by NuVista create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
Writes Samuel: "We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less." The ladder leads to the sleeping loft.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
For the seating area, the couple selected a Charles sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia in addition to CH07 Shell chairs by Hans Wegner, a PK61 coffee table by Poul Kjærholm, and a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach. The dining table, an original design by Burnette, is surrounded by stools that belonged to a previous owner.