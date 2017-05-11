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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : painted wood

Living Room Rug Floors Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
A piece by contemporary Japanese artist Hisashi Otsuka hangs above the Ligne Roset sofa. The black Lucite Optique floor lamp hails from the 1980s.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
Kate sits in the living room, which is outfitted with vintage Eames and Jens Risom chairs.
Timeless mid entury design with a modern twist is West Elm's specialty.
Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.
Courtesy of Natalia Vial