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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Rug Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
"I had been eyeing the “Frank” chair from Sobu, so when I was able, I made the investment in a chair that I know will always stay with me."
Moving into this apartment meant starting over. Sequoia began with building out the essentials—large pieces, that she thrifted or found on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
“We kept coming to the dog beach and driving past this house until, one day, we decided to take a look.” Cheryl, who works in tech, is perched on a banquette built cleverly into the narrow deck that skirts the home’s new north-facing wing, wide open to the winter sun.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
"If you can invest in a really good quality sofa, it's worth saving up for,
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life for Sunday, June 20.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
If you’re looking to photograph your home yourself, Bartlam offers this tip: "Consider introducing some signs of life, such as eye glasses, or a mug next to an open book—things that show someone lives there but are visually attractive, too!"
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
Natural materials help to create a rustic, cozy atmosphere.
Large windows allow the lush, tropical garden to become a focus of the interior design. Ginger replaced the previous bulky shades with a sleek, motorized, exterior shade system. “They are on a timer,” she explains, “so that they automatically lower in the late afternoon for about four hours.”
A view from the kitchen out toward the living area provides a sense of the lofted interior.
In the double-height living area, a pair of vintage Sirocco chairs by Arne Norell face an oval coffee table from Elte.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
Contemporary furnishings from Muuto and Matter, as well as vintage pieces by Adrian Pearsall, add splashes of color to the couple’s cat-friendly living room. The Bollo chair is by Andreas Engesvik and Fogia and the Flowerfield pouf is by Baum und Pferdgarten from Common Seating. The custom ottoman and media cabinet are by Studio Natio, while the Flotation chandelier is by Ingo Maurer.
The low-slung sofa, from Medley, is non-toxic—like almost all of the furnishings here. The kitchen, too, is built from non-toxic materials. “You could actually eat the stain we used for the floors,” says Christina. No- or low-VOC stains and sealers were used throughout, and the spray-foam insulation in the walls is also low-VOC.
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