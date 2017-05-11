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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : cork

Living Room Rug Floors Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
The original stereo and radio remain intact. Although these components are nonfunctional, they are truly unique elements of this Durell home.
Large windows with automatic shades incorporate smart home technology, balancing daylight with comfort.
Wood paneling and clerestory windows add to the authentic midcentury charm.
Zoning laws determined the maximum square footage of the guesthouse; as a workaround, Schwartz created a detached two-car garage, which did not count toward the dwelling’s overall size. In addition to the breezeway and the overhang, a series of ipe slats unite the two structures, covering the doors and a walkway in between. The living area is furnished with a Raleigh sofa and armchair by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk; the direct-vent gas stove is by Jøtul.
Near the kitchen, a Moel chair by Inga Sempé for Ligne Roset joins a bar trolley, side table, and pouf from Crate and Barrel. A Yannis Gaitis lithograph hangs on a wall of white oak plywood. Architect Mike Shively came up with the vertical strips to add texture. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017