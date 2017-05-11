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All Photos/living/floors : rug/floors : brick

Living Room Rug Floors Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
The living and dining areas are located in one large, open-plan space—which is typical of Breuer homes.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
As much as the owners and Roberts wanted – and needed – to modernize the home, they also tried to honor some of its historical touches. They preserved the mantel, and replaced the plaster crowns on the parlor level. The antique chaise is by Lisa Sherman, and the walls are painted pavilion gray by Farrow & Ball.