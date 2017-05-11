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All Photos/living/floors : rug/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Rug Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Available in sizes that range from 1,291-sqaure-feet to 1,340-sqaure-feet.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
The other side of the fireplace has become a perfect spot to watch tv.
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.
Designed by London architect John Pawson, this home in Saint Tropez has a freestanding fireplace framed by clean lines and bright white walls that acts as the heart a dynamic open-plan living room.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
“On a bright day, you have to wear sunglasses in here,” Mandolene says. A freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, divides the living and dining areas.
Living room with see-through fireplace.