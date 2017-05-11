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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : wall

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
Lounge