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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : track

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The red Up chair is a classic Italian design... and a piece Patnaik bought before they'd even broken ground on this project. The pine ceiling adds some visual warmth to balance out the cool metal and tiles. (Patnaik originally had visions of doing the whole home in pine, but the damp climate would've made maintenance too challenging.)
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.