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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : accent

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Living Room
Living Room