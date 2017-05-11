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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : stools

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Recycled bricks, some of which were repurposed from the existing cottage, are celebrated in the new extension’s interior and exterior.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography