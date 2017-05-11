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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : sofa

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Though the views of the lush forest are the stars of the show here, Patnaik's art collection has a presence here too, including a diptych by Kokil Gupta that hangs above a low-slung grey sofa.
The red Up chair is a classic Italian design... and a piece Patnaik bought before they'd even broken ground on this project. The pine ceiling adds some visual warmth to balance out the cool metal and tiles. (Patnaik originally had visions of doing the whole home in pine, but the damp climate would've made maintenance too challenging.)
In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
The pair drywalled much of the interior for a crisp look.
social program
Main living space
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
Interior Living Space - Open Area
A wall divides the living room and the dining room while maintaining the open-plan feel.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
The walls and ceilings are painted white to match the exterior and the snowy landscape. The living room sofa is from Élément de Base, and the wood-burning stove is a Jøtul F 105.
After: The Living Room
After: Spacious Living Room
The design fuses contemporary with rustic touches—clean lines in cabinetry and leather furnishings paired with exposed wood beams overhead and tile.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
San Francisco’s modernists were faced with the issue of building within a firmly established stylistic tradition—think bay windows and gingerbread. Henry Hill’s 1947 renovation of a 1908 Victorian tucked away on an alley in historic Russian Hill provides a remarkable response to the dilemma.
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
Tall double glass doors foster sightlines to the rear courtyard, while two Matteo armchairs from Wayfair cozy up to the fireplace. The homeowners worked with interior designer Claudia Rozo to hone the interior palette.
Gray wood-look porcelain tile features throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The duo reupholstered the couch, which came with the existing home.
On the 100-square-foot covered balcony, a perfectly positioned hammock takes in panoramic mountain views in Puriscal.
New full-height glass doors blur the boundaries between the interior and the outdoors.
After Mike and Lauren's efforts, the house looks almost unrecognizable. Note the cutouts in the floor of the loft above that provide air circulation to the entire home, and how the once-exposed truss is now hidden.
Living room to study
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
Living space
Living area with 14 ft ceilings
Kitchen and Family
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
The porcelain plank flooring is continuous throughout, with zero-step thresholds at doors and showers.
Living area
Living area
Living area
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
Living Room
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
Living area
The 4,312-square-foot home is spread over multiple levels.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
Sliding pocket doors by NuVista create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
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