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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : lamps

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
Main living space
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.