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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : end tables

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the furnishings—including a white Flexform sofa and coffee table and stool designed by Poul Kjærholm for Kold Christensen—have been kept to a monochrome palette, which complements the dark timber paneling and white-painted walls of the interior.
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
Main living space
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
Interior Living Space - Open Area
After: The Living Room
After: Spacious Living Room
The design fuses contemporary with rustic touches—clean lines in cabinetry and leather furnishings paired with exposed wood beams overhead and tile.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The main living areas of the 2000-square-foot home flow into one another and take advantage of the sea views. The deep frame around the doors to the pool modulates sunlight and privacy. The couch is from B & B Italia.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
Since the original siding was in bad condition, they installed new vertical Western red cedar siding throughout the house, which is also reflected on both the interior and exterior. Klopf explained that one of the challenges of the project was finding a low-VOC stain that would match the color of the original siding.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.
Living
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
NanaWall bifold glass doors open to the living room and den, allowing views from the back lawn to the front courtyard.