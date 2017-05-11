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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : console tables

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Main living space
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Living Room
Lounge
NanaWall bifold glass doors open to the living room and den, allowing views from the back lawn to the front courtyard.