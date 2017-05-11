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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : chair

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The Sunset House gets its name from a nearby square famous for its views, and the hillside home’s upper levels frame the setting sun.
Though the views of the lush forest are the stars of the show here, Patnaik's art collection has a presence here too, including a diptych by Kokil Gupta that hangs above a low-slung grey sofa.
The red Up chair is a classic Italian design... and a piece Patnaik bought before they'd even broken ground on this project. The pine ceiling adds some visual warmth to balance out the cool metal and tiles. (Patnaik originally had visions of doing the whole home in pine, but the damp climate would've made maintenance too challenging.)
Some of the wood paneling in the living room was kept and painted for contrasting texture.
The pair drywalled much of the interior for a crisp look.
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
Master Bedroom Entrance from Open Living Space
Interior Living Space - Open Area
After: The Living Room
After: Spacious Living Room
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
San Francisco’s modernists were faced with the issue of building within a firmly established stylistic tradition—think bay windows and gingerbread. Henry Hill’s 1947 renovation of a 1908 Victorian tucked away on an alley in historic Russian Hill provides a remarkable response to the dilemma.
Tall double glass doors foster sightlines to the rear courtyard, while two Matteo armchairs from Wayfair cozy up to the fireplace. The homeowners worked with interior designer Claudia Rozo to hone the interior palette.
Gray wood-look porcelain tile features throughout the living areas and bedrooms. The duo reupholstered the couch, which came with the existing home.
On the 100-square-foot covered balcony, a perfectly positioned hammock takes in panoramic mountain views in Puriscal.
New full-height glass doors blur the boundaries between the interior and the outdoors.
After Mike and Lauren's efforts, the house looks almost unrecognizable. Note the cutouts in the floor of the loft above that provide air circulation to the entire home, and how the once-exposed truss is now hidden.
Living room to study
Communal area
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
Living space
Living area with 14 ft ceilings
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
The porcelain plank flooring is continuous throughout, with zero-step thresholds at doors and showers.
Living area
Living area
Living area
Living area
The main living areas of the 2000-square-foot home flow into one another and take advantage of the sea views. The deep frame around the doors to the pool modulates sunlight and privacy. The couch is from B & B Italia.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
A detail of the original brick wood-burning fireplace.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The expansive open-plan living area is also bright and airy.
Sliding pocket doors by NuVista create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
A fluted glass partition separates an intimate lounge area adjacent the front lobby from the main public space.
The second-floor bridge that leads to the front door flows from the outside in. “Tractor seat” stools designed by Bassam perch on a floor of pristine white terrazzo.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
Writes Samuel: "We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less." The ladder leads to the sleeping loft.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.
Andy Harman’s macramé Owl punctuates the living room with a California-craft sensibility while the midnight-blue brick imbues the space with a “German-Brutalist-1960s kind of feel,” says Adler. “It gives the room a nice architectural gravitas.”
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