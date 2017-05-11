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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/furniture : bookcase

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen and Family
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
High ceilings and a full-length brick fireplace are complemented by extensive glazing.
A minimalist staircase links the living room to the upper level.