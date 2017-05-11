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All Photos/living/floors : porcelain tile/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Porcelain Tile Floors Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
Living area with 14 ft ceilings
The double-height space is anchored by a brick fireplace with a midcentury vibe.
The living space features walls of glass that overlook a serene garden patio and full-height glass sliding doors open the living room to the front yard for true indoor/outdoor living.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The Throckmorton Renovation can be likened to a small art gallery. Official Design honored the history of the Bud Oglesby-designed home by adding a plentitude of natural light and celebrating the formal geometry of the original design.
In order to open up the space, Klopf Architecture took out some walls that were supporting beams. Klopf explains, “We used a structural trick by putting a cross-beam on the roof, which you don’t see. The ceiling now has an open, more expansive feeling—more post-and-beam.”
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.