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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/lighting : wall

Living Room Plywood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
The plywood floors in the living and dining areas are original.
Marine plywood is the dominant feature of the interior.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table