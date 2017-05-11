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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/lighting : track

Living Room Plywood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Great Room