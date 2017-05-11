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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/lighting : recessed

Living Room Plywood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
Half of the Sunflower House's circular floor plan consists of living and dining areas. The other half consists of the sleeping areas. The circular kitchen occupies the center.
A recessed light extends along the length of the cabin, from the kitchen through to the living room.