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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/furniture : table

Living Room Plywood Floors Table Design Photos and Ideas

The built-in dining table in Marah Hoffman’s tiny home, Micro Modula, can be adapted for work.
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
A fold-down table and multi-use bench allow the lower level to also function as a sleeping area.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.