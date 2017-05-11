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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/furniture : storage

Living Room Plywood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table