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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/furniture : chair

Living Room Plywood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

ZeroCabin designs prefab concrete bases, frames and walls to be easily transportable without a vehicle.
The built-in dining table in Marah Hoffman’s tiny home, Micro Modula, can be adapted for work.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Great Room
The built-in dining table folds down to create more open space in the tiny home.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
The plywood floors in the living and dining areas are original.
Half of the Sunflower House's circular floor plan consists of living and dining areas. The other half consists of the sleeping areas. The circular kitchen occupies the center.
In addition to adding playful storage, the platforms also support plants and decor.
Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasle
A deck wraps around the living area.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.