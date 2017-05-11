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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Plywood Floors Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
A recessed light extends along the length of the cabin, from the kitchen through to the living room.