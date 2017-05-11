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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/floors : carpet

Living Room Plywood Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Architects Tim Ratliff and Tam Landells tripled the footprint of the four-room house and increased the square footage to almost 2,000. Blue doors that were part of the original rear wall connect the “snug,” or sitting room, to the new space. The chair was Natasha’s step-granddad’s; the 1960s pendant was found on eBay.