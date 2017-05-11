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All Photos/living/floors : plywood/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Plywood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living area is furnished with a Gladom side table, a throw pillow, and cushions—all from Ikea. At night, the loft ladder leans over the sofa, secured with a bungee cord; during the day, it props up beside the Woodsman fireplace.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
Fir-veneer plywood wraps the entire interior of a compact guest cabin with a 12-by-15-foot footprint, smaller than a single-car garage.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
Marine plywood is the dominant feature of the interior.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.