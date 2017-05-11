Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos And Ideas
The modern living room is one of the busiest spots in the house. It is where family and friends alike gather to share stories, watch movies, read, and unwind. As you'll find in the projects below, there are endless ways to configure a fresh living space with modern options for chairs and sofas, sectionals, end and coffee tables, bookcases, benches, and more. Innovative fireplaces add a touch of warmth.