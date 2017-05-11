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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : track

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
Additional storage is hidden in the custom bench, which is finished with concrete-look porcelain slabs.
The Regency fireplace is from the local building center, where all the materials and fixtures were sourced to accommodate the challenges of building in a remote area. “It’s not a fancy Scandinavian model or anything,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It was about finding something that didn’t look old-fashioned at the local building center.”
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace
Separated from the multipurpose space by a slight level change, a small bathroom is lined with pink tiles to visually connect the floor with the rest of the home.
Surrounded by gray Pandomo walls and black (instead of rose gold) steel shelves, the multipurpose room has a more masculine feel compared to the rest of the home. Sliding doors open up to an outdoor terrace.
A deck opens up to the west from the main living space, and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunset. A long, low window at the rear of the space frames the tree line.
The clients fell in love with the double-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace, which had been used in a previous Modscape project they had seen. “It works nicely in this home to help subtly define each space, and it’s a stunning feature,” says Modscape managing director Jan Gyrn.
The living spaces are designed to remain clutter-free and open toward the view. Services, including the mudroom, laundry, and family bathroom, are located in a separate wing to the rear of the home.
Operable windows and doors on the east and west facades allow for effective cross ventilation across the narrow footprint of the home.
Like the second-floor living room, the more private living area in the master bedroom boasts a fireplace and expansive views.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
While thoughtfully updated for modern-day living, the loft retains a trove of original details, including built-in cabinetry that was part of the original classroom space. One can imagine the units filled with microscopes or specimens during the building's schoolhouse past.
Conveniently located near downtown Detroit, Apartment No. 39 is the latest Leland Lofts condo to hit the market. Offered for $324,000, the 1,360-square-foot space features a spacious open layout and was recently treated to a top-down renovation. Restored hardwoods run throughout.
The light-filled living room on the east side of the house is furnished with an Opium day bed and Christian Liagre chairs for Holly Hunt.
As with all Cover projects, Leslie’s home features floor-to-ceiling windows, Wolf-Sub Zero appliances, integrated storage, and minimalist track lighting. The open-plan living areas are arranged axially toward views of the valley.
"The bold concrete forms [in DS House] create a blank backdrop for the reinstatement of the indigenous landscape after bushfires...triggered a requirement for the majority of the vegetation to be removed,
Inside the southern pavilion of this Australian home, there is the primary open-plan living space, a study, a laundry room, and a guest bedroom and bath. A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects led the project.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
Another view of the living room. Glimmering metal finishes, polished stone, and jewel-colored furnishings contrast with the heft of the granite blocks that anchor the house.
The House in Kyoto illuminated with select lighting at night.
Drawing inspiration from Japanese contemporary architecture, Jorge Alonso Albendea gave the home a modern and minimalist aesthetic.
The open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room are located on the side of the loft closest to the windows.
Above the lounge is a casual work studio with a desk surface that's suspended from the ceiling.
The metal structures inserted into the loft are as thin as possible and painted white so as to preserve the loft's open and airy feel.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The view from the entry now encompasses open and airy living spaces that connect to the garden via floor-to-ceiling glass.
A dramatic vaulted foyer leads to a formal sitting room flanked by two custom seating areas with built-in day beds and louvered sun screens.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout Interior KG. The living room features a light wood herringbone parquet and several rows of shelves.
The “Wild Days” space is defined by a black painted ceiling and a massive custom mosaic.
Slim, white, brise soleil-like beams run along the length of the ceiling in the mid-section of the apartment.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
The view of the lake from the living area.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The soaring vaulted ceiling and the spirit of the living room were preserved, and the entire lower level was enhanced by opening up the space, creating a smooth flow from the living room into the kitchen and dining areas.
The spacious living room also receives ample natural light via the atrium.
The living and dining areas have been relocated closer to the fully glazed exterior walls, where they can now enjoy more light.
Danielle and Ely Franko relax with their pooch in the loft area.
“Stone, timber, heaviness, masculinity were definitely very big a few years ago, but now it’s becoming more feminine, intricate, and delicate as far as architecture,” explains architect Jamie Daugaard.
Vehicle Wall Art supplied the loft’s most unusual feature, a 1965 Fiat Nuova 500 F mounted upside-down on the ceiling. Magnetic panels of blackened and waxed steel display smaller artworks. The floating stairs replaced a ramshackle set of steps.
A massive art wall defines the entry space. The kitchen and an informal eating space are to the left of the art wall, while the dining and living areas (and connection to the backyard) are sited to the right.
In the living room, the slanted, open-joist ceiling rises to almost 10 ½ feet. A fusuma door leads to the dining room. The torso sculptures are by Janice Trimpe.
The interior of the tree house is made up of a set of informal spaces, including a loft on the top floor.
By redesigning the entire layout, Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere.
The beamed ceiling is sheathed in fir.
The den, located above the living room, connects to an at-grade fire pit terrace to the south, as well as an elevated deck with views of the lake to the north.
View back towards Entry and Stair
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