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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : floor

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
The focus was on creating a comfortable home for family life—and open-plan living spaces were essential.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
A ladder from the carriage house's living room leads up to a loft bedroom.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
Large windows let in an abundance of natural light and views of the landscape.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life for Sunday, June 20.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
The built-in cabinet bench is original to the home, while Ginger’s low, clean-lined furnishings underscore, without distracting from, the incredible views.
Large windows allow the lush, tropical garden to become a focus of the interior design. Ginger replaced the previous bulky shades with a sleek, motorized, exterior shade system. “They are on a timer,” she explains, “so that they automatically lower in the late afternoon for about four hours.”
Having a large common space that comprises the living, dining, and kitchen areas makes the room feel larger, while thermal sliding doors on one side let in light and air.
A NOR11 chair anchors a sunny corner.
Just beyond the open-plan kitchen and dining room is the living room with a Gelderland sofa and JOV rug.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The low-slung sofa, from Medley, is non-toxic—like almost all of the furnishings here. The kitchen, too, is built from non-toxic materials. “You could actually eat the stain we used for the floors,” says Christina. No- or low-VOC stains and sealers were used throughout, and the spray-foam insulation in the walls is also low-VOC.
In the living room, the hemlock ceiling extends beyond the full-height glass walls, but not so far as to obstruct the panoramic views.
In Austin’s coveted Bouldin Creek neighborhood, Rhode Partners has converted a Mission Revival–style church into four two-story, loft-style homes that enjoy 15-foot ceilings and historic details.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
The New Project Group renovated a cramped, uninviting space on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The company gave the 400-square-foot apartment a gut renovation, with a new kitchen and bathroom designed for efficiency. A parallelogram-shaped window pane, rescued from an architectural salvage yard, was outfitted with steel edges and casters, and repurposed as a coffee table.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
Red Hook’s proximity to the water is reflected in the living room’s "sea vibe."
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
The living room, located adjacent to the dining area, leads to the backyard.
Homeowners Luciano Bedoya and Liya Moya worked with interior designer Augusta Pastor on the furnishings. The Ghost sofa is by Paola Navone for Gervasoni, the Beni Ourain rug is from Mascarpone Originale, the About A Lounge 92 chair is by Hay, and the coffee table is by Primas.
After: Now, the windows are artfully highlighted with black paint.
The flooring throughout the interior is maple. A vintage Ercol sofa and arm chair, Eclipse coffee table by Stua, Wide Wale rug by Bev Hisey Textile Design, and Moon floor lamp by Estiluz Spain furnish the living room. "Extensive planning went into ‘aging in place’ forecasting a host of different scenarios about what that meant physically and psychologically," architect Alex Tedesco says. "We did ‘day in the life’ modeling to understand all the various barrier free requirements that might arise."
A look at one of two bedrooms located in the loft area. Windows frame views of the surrounding landscape and brighten the space with the warmth of natural lighting.
Completed in 1953 by architect Harry Nakahara, this home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Berkeley Hills and was specifically designed to take advantage of the panoramic views of the Bay Area bridges, city skyline, and Mount Tamalpais. The majority of the home's original features—including the layout, finishes, and light fixtures—are still intact, while specific updates to the kitchen have been made.
An ingenious small-space solution turns a wall into a sitting area.
Wei painted the brick hearth to reduce the visual clutter and create a calm backdrop.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
The slim-profile, custom casement windows are set in a traditional square-frame grid.
This living room features a custom sofa and leather, brass, and hardwood armchairs by Atra Form. A cluster of coffee tables includes the Paloma painted steel coffee table designed by Pedro Ramirez Vazquez, a custom brushed brass side table by Atra Form, and the Telugu Suar stained wood side table by NAMUH.
The compact living area is flanked by floor-to-ceiling glazing to bring the outdoors in. The show unit has been furnished with a Futón Tanoshi sofa, a Bandido Studio coffee table, and a Natural Urbano floor lamp.
A lot of the living room furniture came from the Cross-Stitch House, including the Jardan couch and chairs.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
The interiors are restrained with an organic color and material palette, letting views of the great outdoors take center stage.
Soaring ceilings continue into the airy upper-floor living room, complete with large, north-facing windows and an anchoring exposed brick fireplace.
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