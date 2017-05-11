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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
Slabs of pink marble warm the kitchen, which opens to the living area. Stampton collaborated with Paul Valentine, who curated the furniture, which features pieces by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
A small staircase separates the kitchen from the living space. "When you have two young kids, they never leave your side. Suddenly a 1,200-square-foot home feels even smaller,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
At the back of the Airstream, a U-shaped lounging area converts into a queen-sized bed for adults.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Vince and Ayşe relax on a sofa that converts to a bunk bed in the living area, where a shade pulls down from a large picture window and provides a screen for the movie projector above the sofa.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
"The main challenge was making a space with a 250-square-foot footprint actually feel large," says Mackay. "The key to its success is high ceilings, eight-foot doors, and oversize windows."
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
"If you can invest in a really good quality sofa, it's worth saving up for,
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
Inspiration to use two different color fabrics for the curtains came from Alexandrine's experience designing a textile salon that carried Tricia Guild fabrics. "Color combinations are her favorite trick,
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
“The transparency and continuity of the spaces allows the landscape, the coast, and the sea to be present at all times,” LLaumett says. While most of the home’s furniture was constructed on site, a sofa by The Popular Design sits in the living room.
The chair came from an antique dealer in Mallorca. The blue painting is by Catalan artist Regina Giménez.
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Double-height ceilings mark the living area, where large windows harness plenty of natural light.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
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