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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : accent

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Marc fell for the graphic painting by Korean-American artist Jen Pak, who is also a childhood friend, at a pop-up gallery show on the Lower East Side.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Cerused radiata pine wraps around the ceilings and walls. Native tepa timber lines the floors of the main wing, while the floors of the visitor wing feature native laurel.
Brooklyn-based designers are the hosts behind this beautifully preserved 1968 A-frame cabin on six acres of unspoiled land in Milan, a short drive from Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Stocked with vintage Danish furniture and objects sourced from the owners’ travels, it has an alluring midcentury spirit melding wood, a stone-surround fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with large swaths of sky blue and sunny yellow fixtures and furnishings. There is a picnic table for patio lunches and a fire pit that elevates evening aperitifs, but the home is at its dreamiest come morning, when sun streams into the loft bedroom.
Beyond its sliding doors, this storybook barn in Gallatin is airy and filled with natural light, courtesy of old, quirky window sashes. Original wood from the vast, open structure—privacy awaits in the reading nook—has been re-imagined and bolstered by throw rugs and glamorous chandeliers. With views onto the pastoral meadow, alfresco grilling feasts around the deck’s hand-made black locust table are bound to become a nightly occurrence.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In the richly hued living room, a Milo Baughman coffee table with a chrome base and custom marble top pairs with Milo Baughman barrel chairs that have been reupholstered in a saturated blue fabric. A custom velvet sofa adds another textured layer. A custom light fixture with crystal bulbs from The Future Perfect hangs like jewelry above the space, and a geometric painting by senior JHID designer Chelsie Lee ties the colors together.
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Interior designer Nina Blair blends Ghanaian and Scandinavian influences in her family’s Tribeca apartment.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The living room features Conran paint in Highland Rainy Slate. The dyed concrete fireplace hearth was poured in situ.
The living room is a collection of local finds, family heirlooms, and new purchases. Of note are the K sculpture, handmade by Richard for his wife; the chest turned coffee table that once belonged to Richard's mother; and the vintage Southern Comfort mirror sign that Kristina has kept since meeting Richard in university.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The wood-wrapped alcove produces "an intimate space for the sofa," says Preda, and seamlessly integrates the support pillars into the design.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
The bus has a seating area, kitchen, and bed propped over the “garage,” where the couple stores their gear. Mande did all the sewing herself, using foam from the old seats to make the built-in couches. “This is a space for slowing down, simplifying, and clearing the mind,” say the couple.
The living room has reflected sofas and plenty of shelves for the library of books
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
McCrae House 1
Family Room & Dining Space
The tall fireplace stack provides a note of contrast against the surrounding wood paneling.
An unobtrusive door in the wall leads to an en-suite bedroom.
Saddle Peak Residence by AUX Architecture
The living room features vaulted ceilings and a dramatic wall of glass which opens to a spacious balcony with gorgeous views.
A second, lofted bedroom is perched above the living room.
A Sloane Interior Define sofa wraps around the living room with a Jacob coffee table from Wayfair in the center. The Acme Coleen side table in white and brass is from Houzz, and a Talari indigo ottoman from The Citizenry is stashed underneath. Expanding the space is a Glen mirror from Modern Komfort.
What began as a stark room with pale-yellow walls and beige carpet is now a plush reading area.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
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