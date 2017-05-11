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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : stools

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
"Most of the art and decor displayed at home is from local Australian creatives,
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Natural materials help to create a rustic, cozy atmosphere.
The second level showcases the ceiling’s rimakatto finish. The battens soften the home’s appearance while improving acoustics.
The top living floor was completely renovated with huge windows that flood the interior with sunlight, and timber beams that span the entire width of the house.
The vanity in the dressing room features a custom mirror by Sabine Marcelis.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
With a record playing in the background, gaze at bluestone boulders from the couch, then revive with a coffee made in the marble counter-topped galley kitchen at this post and beam saltbox cabin in Bearsville. It embraces an open-plan, loft-living layout, but contemplative moments abound—at the writing nook, on the glassed-in porch or sprawling deck, and in the beds enveloped by canvas "walls." Reward visits to Cooper Lake and the Mink Hollow hiking trail with a snooze on the central hammock, a Noguchi light fixture above.
Cozy interiors with simple finishes allow the focus to remain steadily on the verdant natural surroundings. "The house is located in the middle of an overwhelming forest, so we [put the] focus on nature...and the wildflowers on the roof," explains Nakamura.
In the summer, the expansive living room doors slide open to remove all barriers between outside and in. Through gravity ventilation, air flows in through this large opening in the lowest zone and upwards through the home, keeping it comfortable and breezy.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
The original floors were "horrible" laminate, says Edgar. During the renovation, they were replaced with Douglas fir timber flooring that matches the timber structure of the home. The kitchen cabinets are sapele timber, and a cost-effective timber-effect laminate has been used on the kitchen countertops.
A deck opens up to the west from the main living space, and it’s the perfect place to watch the sunset. A long, low window at the rear of the space frames the tree line.
The clients fell in love with the double-sided Cheminees Philippe fireplace, which had been used in a previous Modscape project they had seen. “It works nicely in this home to help subtly define each space, and it’s a stunning feature,” says Modscape managing director Jan Gyrn.
The living spaces are designed to remain clutter-free and open toward the view. Services, including the mudroom, laundry, and family bathroom, are located in a separate wing to the rear of the home.
The home’s original double-sided fireplace divides the living room from the eat-in kitchen.
Covered, veranda-like spaces on both sides provide shady areas to sit and relax.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
The sun-soaked living area is furnished with a vintage reed mat made by the Tuareg tribe of North Africa (purchased at a flea market), a Toga sofa from Ligne Roset, and a Saarinen table with Tolix red stools.
Taking advantage of the double-height space, the architects created a wall of windows to flood the living area with natural light and frame west-facing views. “At sunset, rays of light literally go all the way through the house,” note the architects.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
Inside the southern pavilion of this Australian home, there is the primary open-plan living space, a study, a laundry room, and a guest bedroom and bath. A streamlined kitchen is defined by its white cabinetry against the surrounding cedar walls. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects led the project.
"Small IKEA kitchens drive me crazy, but six kitchens' worth of IKEA cabinets can be made into something beautiful," says homeowner Andrew Dunbar. Staggered by width, the cabinets have exposed kick-plate gaps for storing CDs.
New Montana Moss stone covers the chimney, and is paired with a sandstone hearth that runs to the exterior wall. New elements on that wall include storage with custom metal panel doors, fire screen, fire tools, and andirons, all designed by Willis DeWitt and Miles Woofter, and built by Ponderosa Forge. Interior designer Carolyn Woofter artfully orchestrated the home’s look and feel, collaborating on custom cabinet designs, making material selections, and choosing most of the furnishings.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
A corner window provides a breathtaking view of San Francisco.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
The Glass House Dream & Charme combines innovative technology with modern design and Italian architecture. Located in the heart of Monferrato, this stunning villa boasts floor to ceiling windows with 360-degree views of the surrounding hills.
The living room, where a large industrial-style window facilitates plenty of sunlight.
The boat's midcentury-inspired interior features beautiful exposed wood beams.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
"Rooms required thoughtfully scaled and placed pieces," say the designers. "Because of the numerous large windows in every room of the house, the color choices and textures were chosen with inspiration from outside."
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
The kitchen overlooks a sitting area and enjoys atrium views.
Luckdrops’ Studio+ is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom shipping container home with 287 square feet of living space. The $38,000 home features light, bright, and modern interiors that are miles away from what you might expect the inside of a shipping container to look like.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
The interior is bright and airy with a white tongue and groove ceiling.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
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