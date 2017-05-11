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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : recliner

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
A built-in sofa and vintage 1964 George Mulhauser "Mr. Chair
The “blue room” gets its name from the storage tower and daybed Sol and Eze designed for it. “We wanted the objects in the apartment to interplay and work in relation to each other—as if they were floating together in space,” Eze says.
Two passthrough in the kitchen open to the living room and breakfast nook.
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Up the stairs is a light-filled living room which features Tasmanian oak flooring and 10-foot-tall ceilings. According the the listing, the couple "loved to host lively intellectual affairs with their circle of friends, global dignitaries, and artists" in this very space.
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Living area, looking toward entry and through front bay window to street.
Living Room reading corner
The master bedroom is defined on the north side by a series of indoor louvers, which allow the couple to frame and manage their views.
Dining + Living
Architect Brian Zulaikha.
The remaining floor area was freed up, so the owner had room for to create a small living lounge.
Thankfully, the house came with many of its furnishings, including a 1940s Florence Knoll sofa, an Elliptical table by Charles and Ray Eames, a George Nelson tripod floor lamp, and a Breuer-designed Long chair. A pair of Barcelona chairs by Mies van der Rohe replaced two Arne Norell Sirocco armchairs.
Sideboard from One Kings Lane
Sofa by Room &amp; Board, club chairs by Dartbrook Rustic Goods
The front door is outfitted with a Saturn knob by Schlage; the same hardware was used as pulls at Lustig’s June Wayne House.
Circa-1940s documents that were filed with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety credit William H. Thomas, who was a very close friend of graphic designer Alvin Lustig, as the house’s “certified architect.” After extensive research conducted by the home’s previous owner, Andy Hackman, the house’s current owner, Andrew Romano, believes the structure was in fact Lustig’s own design.
Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti, along with resident Robert Stroj, designed most of the furnishings in the house, including the speakers, wall cabinet, and dining table. The beanbag pouffes are by Slacker Sack and the Chair-One dining chairs are by Konstantin Grcic for Magis. The stucco used on the walls was custom made from a mixture of white concrete, coral sand, dune sand, and lime.
The office includes the Living Tower designed by Verner Panton for Vitra.
With its sloped Douglas fir ceiling, expansive glass, and elm built-ins crafted by Wolf Melian, the upstairs study resembles a Crestwood Hills classic. Case Study sofas that double as guest beds meet the client’s request for convertible space. The rug from Amadi Carpets, pillows sewn from vintage Swedish fabric, and painting by Sylvan Lionni inject red into the earthy palette.
living room +library
entrance to the master bedroom through safety-wired glass doors divided by stone-white colored Belgium profiles , maintaining the 1930's architecture heritage of the building.
A classic piece like this Eames lounge chair appears dressed down next to a hammock in the office space. Also featured are wooden office chairs by Norman Cherner.
The living room furniture sticks to a soothing palette. The sectional is by Gus, the brown leather Spring chair is by Cappellini, the silver side table is from Design Within Reach, the Glo Ball floor lamp by Jasper Morrison is from Flos, and the Bob tables are by Jean-Marie Massaud for Poltrona Frau. A photograph by the architect rests on a credenza from ABC Home, the same source for the rug.
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves