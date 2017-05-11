Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Moving into this apartment meant starting over. Sequoia began with building out the essentials—large pieces, that she thrifted or found on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
"Sherry had an amazing vision for the house and a great back-and-forth with the designers. We laugh that if it had been up to me, I would have told them to just do whatever they wanted,” says Anthony.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
“Often the boys use the shipping containers in ways we hadn’t even imagined—like bravely climbing on top of the containers and jumping onto the big bean bags below,” says architect Paul Michael Davis. “It’s probably not advisable—a shipping container isn’t a jungle gym—but it’s thrilling to see a space used in ways you never expected!”
The designers removed extraneous elements added by others in the ’70s so that Pedersen’s striking exposed trusses could once again take center stage. They also relocated a vintage Aztec fireplace by Majestic from the den to the step-down family room and fitted it with chimney extensions from Malm Fireplaces. The Tribeca pendant lights by Sonneman, the vintage credenza from Sunset Bazaar, and the television by Samsung
Brooklyn-based designers are the hosts behind this beautifully preserved 1968 A-frame cabin on six acres of unspoiled land in Milan, a short drive from Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Stocked with vintage Danish furniture and objects sourced from the owners’ travels, it has an alluring midcentury spirit melding wood, a stone-surround fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with large swaths of sky blue and sunny yellow fixtures and furnishings. There is a picnic table for patio lunches and a fire pit that elevates evening aperitifs, but the home is at its dreamiest come morning, when sun streams into the loft bedroom.
This idyllic deep red-and-white cabin and its fitting woodsy yard is as funky as its Woodstock location. Even when warm weather makes the dramatic stone fireplace moot, it adds personality to the living room, which stands out for its cheerful hues and retro armchairs. Artwork and old-school touches, like the original kitchen door’s drop-down window, create visual interest throughout the abode, but little can compete with the mountains, framed through the expansive windows. They keep the outdoors near long after leaving the porch.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
In the living room of Richard and Kali's home, a theatre sofa by Ted Boerner accompanies a Barcelona table by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for Knoll. The chairs are by Jean Prouvé and the credenza is by Jens Risom, both from Design Within Reach. The Saarinen Conference armchair by Eero Saarinen is from Knoll knoll.com, while the rug is from IKEA.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
When Danielle and Bryan moved in, they had most of their furniture already. "We have been collecting our furniture for years; some of it was even brought to California from Brooklyn," says Danielle, who’s a houseplant enthusiast with a special love for pots and accessories from Capra Designs and Crimson in Oakland. A West Perro wall hanging adorns a sunny corner.
Although it’s only 93 square feet, the first floor appears larger with its flared walls.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Solid timber windows add warmth to every room. The solid timber flooring in the living/dining area provides additional character.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
The versatile space was designed for both private and public uses. A raised platform provides storage and seating along one side of the room.
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
Homeowners Luciano Bedoya and Liya Moya worked with interior designer Augusta Pastor on the furnishings. The Ghost sofa is by Paola Navone for Gervasoni, the Beni Ourain rug is from Mascarpone Originale, the About A Lounge 92 chair is by Hay, and the coffee table is by Primas.
A globe-like pendant suspends from the stepped Douglas Fir ceiling in the living room.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
McCrae House 1
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
Living Area
Living Area
Full-height French doors lead from the den to the pool area.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
The design team sought to make rooms feel more like apartments, and so included reading nooks and hangout spots throughout, mixing jewel-toned furnishings with vintage finds and rock-and-roll ephemera.
By increasing the width of the sliding glass doors, Broza immensely improved the apartment's visual and physical connection to the outdoors.
Untouched, chipped orange and green painted concrete beams are a major element throughout the apartment, adding a patina that cannot be replicated through modern processes
Lim + Lu decided to bring elements of nature into the space, transforming this new home into a haven to escape from the fast-paced lifestyle of the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong. The view of offices and apartments across the street from the living room windows are replaced by a row of lush greenery.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The soaring vaulted ceiling and the spirit of the living room were preserved, and the entire lower level was enhanced by opening up the space, creating a smooth flow from the living room into the kitchen and dining areas.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
"The wood adds warmth and consistency to the space, balancing the tough exterior," explains architect Harley Graham.
Windy's record collection recalls her days as the owner of Aquarius Records.
The living space has spectacular views thanks to the floor-to-ceiling wall of glass.
Interiors were designed by Kristin Kilmer Design, Inc.
Typical of bungalows, the entrance leads straight into the living room.
12