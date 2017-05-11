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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : console tables

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

TK the living room.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
"I love my entryway table that my partner Jason Tanaka made for me. He’s an arborist and planed the wood himself from a tree he cut down."
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.
Custom pieces join both vintage and contemporary furnishings in her home. Clara describes her style as a mix of high and low that’s "often bright, cozy, and with a dose of whimsy."
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
"I am all about organization, so you will find lots of bins, baskets, and organizers throughout the home, tucked into our drawers, and inside our cabinets," says Jules.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Living room
The guesthouse is intentionally pushed back in the homeowners’ backyard to create a feeling of privacy and seclusion.
Living room with hallway view to master bedroom.
Bright pops of colored materials that are tufted and quilted are unique to GAN.
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
Living Room
Living Room
The extra 14-inch ceiling height brings light and harbor views into the space, while transom windows add a bonus sky view.
There is also a lovely, light-filled, sitting area.
Living room
Living room
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Hardwood flooring runs throughout the home.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
By increasing the width of the sliding glass doors, Broza immensely improved the apartment's visual and physical connection to the outdoors.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
Node founder Anil Khera says “The style pays homage to early L.A. architecture, and will further the unique sense of community amongst residents.”
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
The cedar-paneled cathedral ceilings give the interiors an airy sense of space.
The guest quarters include a spacious living area that opens up to a private deck with a glimpse of a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
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