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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bar

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Bar Design Photos and Ideas

When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
A pair of Lina swivel chairs by Hlynur Atlason for Design Within Reach sit in front of custom white oak cabinetry designed by Hughes and fabricated by Austin Wood Works.
The firm also created a bespoke bar for easy entertaining.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
To Claire Thomas, it was a perfect time capsule with wood-clad walls, a hidden bar, room dividers, and a chrome-edged streamlined kitchen.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The simple form of the Dog Room lets it blend in with a range of styles, for interior or exterior use.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
The kitchen overlooks a sitting area and enjoys atrium views.
Luckdrops’ Studio+ is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom shipping container home with 287 square feet of living space. The $38,000 home features light, bright, and modern interiors that are miles away from what you might expect the inside of a shipping container to look like.
The interior is bright and airy with a white tongue and groove ceiling.
Breakfast bar seating lies next to a tiny, efficient kitchen.
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
On the second floor, the Megacabinet culminates in a desk with a buffet and a wine fridge, as well as a sofa with hidden storage.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual dining.
Spotted gum flooring was used throughout the living spaces. The ground floor houses the kitchen, living room, and dining areas as well as two bedrooms. The upper floor contains the master suite.
The updated kitchen offers contemporary living with a midcentury-modern vibe.
The interiors lead to a large, covered terrace through generous sliding doors.
A soaring ceiling delivers a sense of drama to the open-plan great room.
The home features three lavish fireplaces—each built of Carrara marble—weighing a total of 240 tons.
The property includes four bars—one of which seats 13 people.
Full-height glazing wraps around the home for spectacular views of the woods.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography
Common space
Living room
GALLERY WALL Color Farrow & Ball: “Downpipe” Collection of original and vintage art Large Art: Centerpiece Bird #1 by Robert Peluce Chairs: A vintage late 1930's double theater seating by The Heywood Wakefield Co. Garret & Garage Studio
Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.