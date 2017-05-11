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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Flooring includes Teragren bamboo, cork in the kitchen, and porcelain at entry points. American Yellow Birch was used for the cabinets and trimming. Photo by: Eric Hausman Photography