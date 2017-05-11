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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/floors : marble

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Dark blue and pink accents, seen in these chromatic circles, are peppered throughout the home and appear in the art, area rugs, and furnishings.
"The concept of the home is a musical note—hence the roundness of the design. As with a note, it never ends," explain the RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY listing agents.