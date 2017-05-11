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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
A striking wall of glass looks out over the treetops, while deep overhangs provide additional privacy and shade for the interior space. Sliding doors lead out to a sunny deck.
Living Room reading corner
He carefully crafted the black walnut floor to fit like a jigsaw puzzle.
Living Area of Phoenix House