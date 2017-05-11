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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/floors : carpet

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Juniper Room. As for the name, Rich explains, "there's a big Juniper plant I initially wanted to get rid of to make this room happen, but my contractor told me I couldn't do that because it was a 500 year old Juniper and that we had to build around it. So we did."
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The open-plan living area in a restrained palette of neutrals.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
A detail of the living room corner highlighting the built-in seating and corner table.
A glimpse of the circular staircase and the sunken living room.
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
The sculptural poured formed concrete hearth in the living room area is a striking original feature.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
A Muuto couch in the living room.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
The high-ceilinged living area overlooks the courtyard.
The living area showcases an amazing view of Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. Sectional from Patricia Edwards upholstered in AST fabric; cocktail table from Wendell Castle and the couples' original Eames Lounger.
White travertine floors, neutral furnishings, and soft wood tones keep the emphasis on nature, the view, and the sensory experience of being on the ocean.