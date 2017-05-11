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All Photos/living/floors : medium hardwood/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Medium Hardwood Floors Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
The two-way fireplace that divides the living space sits on a red brick and concrete plinth, echoing the use of materials in the kitchen island. The lighting in the living area is from NAU and Oty Light.
The material palette darkens in the study, which is stocked with books on art and culture.
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
Interior House
Interior House
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is another classic midcentury feature.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
An Acucraft fireplace divides the family room from the living room. The interior flooring is also by Madera-Trade.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
A contemporary glass-encased fireplace in this Zermatt villa acts as a partition that divides the living lounge from the dining area.