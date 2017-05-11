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All Photos/living/floors : marble/lighting : recessed

Living Room Marble Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
"The concept of the home is a musical note—hence the roundness of the design. As with a note, it never ends," explain the RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY listing agents.