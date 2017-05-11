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All Photos/living/floors : marble/lighting : ceiling

Living Room Marble Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
The chapel like ceiling of the Living Room overlooking the waterbody.
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
The living room is both public space, and also a leisure area where one can enjoy sensory pleasures. A large hidden projector screen is located above the marble wall, and can be pulled down to achieve the maximum possible audiovisual effect.