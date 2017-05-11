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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : stools

Living Room Marble Floors Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.