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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : sofa

Living Room Marble Floors Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
The chapel like ceiling of the Living Room overlooking the waterbody.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
Hygge is indeed a year-round mood at this secluded yet fashionable cabin on the Shawangunk Mountains in Cragsmoor. An icy palette and concrete floors are warmed by the wood-paneled cathedral ceilings, as well as tactile rugs and pillows, and such pieces as a live-edge coffee table, an earthy soaring ladder with blankets draped over its rungs, and a rocking chair. Large windows, framed in light wood, amplify mountain views that are best relished out back, by the fire pit.
The bespoke joinery of the custom oak and leather banquette was inspired by simple Scandinavian forms.
The living room includes a Jensen chair by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti and a Bohemian chair, a Lowland sofa, and Fjord footstools by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The home’s neutral canvas—predominately white with charcoal and black accents—is spiced up with colorful accents that range from dark blue to pink.
The entryway leads to a voluminous central atrium with 30-foot-tall ceilings and 400-year-old moorish columns along the upper gallery areas.
Tall stone walls, fencing, and an abundance of greenery shield views of the surrounding development to create a private oasis of calm in the backyard.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
A view from the living room back towards the entrance hallway. The sofas and the coffee table are both custom-designed by Alan.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature minimalist style. From the clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer's work is an exercise in restraint.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature style. His work an exercise in restraint from his clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer redefines minimalism.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Florentino hired a local woodworker to create wood-paneled slated walls out of Angelique wood, mimicking a type of decor common in midcentury homes. The elephant stool is a cherrywood Eames: "It's one of my favorite things."
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
"The concept of the home is a musical note—hence the roundness of the design. As with a note, it never ends," explain the RE/MAX TOWN & COUNTRY listing agents.
The living room is both public space, and also a leisure area where one can enjoy sensory pleasures. A large hidden projector screen is located above the marble wall, and can be pulled down to achieve the maximum possible audiovisual effect.