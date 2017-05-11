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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : sectional

Living Room Marble Floors Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
Since the clients wanted to host large social gatherings, the architects designed an open-plan living room and dining area that expands seamlessly to the outdoors.
Leading to a lush wall of green, the long reflecting pool on the ground floor divides the space, with the living area on the left and the dining area on the right.