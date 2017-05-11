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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : end tables

Living Room Marble Floors End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
The living room includes a Jensen chair by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti and a Bohemian chair, a Lowland sofa, and Fjord footstools by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family.
A view from the living room back towards the entrance hallway. The sofas and the coffee table are both custom-designed by Alan.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Florentino hired a local woodworker to create wood-paneled slated walls out of Angelique wood, mimicking a type of decor common in midcentury homes. The elephant stool is a cherrywood Eames: "It's one of my favorite things."
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by