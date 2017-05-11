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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Marble Floors Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
The chapel like ceiling of the Living Room overlooking the waterbody.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
Hygge is indeed a year-round mood at this secluded yet fashionable cabin on the Shawangunk Mountains in Cragsmoor. An icy palette and concrete floors are warmed by the wood-paneled cathedral ceilings, as well as tactile rugs and pillows, and such pieces as a live-edge coffee table, an earthy soaring ladder with blankets draped over its rungs, and a rocking chair. Large windows, framed in light wood, amplify mountain views that are best relished out back, by the fire pit.
The living room includes a Jensen chair by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti and a Bohemian chair, a Lowland sofa, and Fjord footstools by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
Tall stone walls, fencing, and an abundance of greenery shield views of the surrounding development to create a private oasis of calm in the backyard.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
By using the same tones throughout the apartment, Alan unifies the residence; creates the illusion of more space; and allows for greater depth, texture, and warmth to be added to each individual room. It also helps serve as the perfect backdrop for elegant and understated holiday decor.
A view from the living room back towards the entrance hallway. The sofas and the coffee table are both custom-designed by Alan.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
The bespoke fireplace is almost 10 feet long and was carved from a single giant piece of natural Carrara marble. The design "gives the feeling of floating weightless in the air."
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature minimalist style. From the clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer's work is an exercise in restraint.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature style. His work an exercise in restraint from his clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer redefines minimalism.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
The open-concept main living area, which connects to the dining room and kitchen, is the residents’ favorite part of the home. Soaring ceilings, black aluminum-clad windows, and Carrara marble floors make this central gathering place feel vast. Warm, natural textures are brought in through the Eames molded plywood chairs, brown Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chairs, and natural wooden slab table on steel legs.