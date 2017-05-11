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All Photos/living/floors : marble/furniture : bench

Living Room Marble Floors Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Hygge is indeed a year-round mood at this secluded yet fashionable cabin on the Shawangunk Mountains in Cragsmoor. An icy palette and concrete floors are warmed by the wood-paneled cathedral ceilings, as well as tactile rugs and pillows, and such pieces as a live-edge coffee table, an earthy soaring ladder with blankets draped over its rungs, and a rocking chair. Large windows, framed in light wood, amplify mountain views that are best relished out back, by the fire pit.
Dark blue and pink accents, seen in these chromatic circles, are peppered throughout the home and appear in the art, area rugs, and furnishings.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family.