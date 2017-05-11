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All Photos/living/floors : marble/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Marble Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

By using the same tones throughout the apartment, Alan unifies the residence; creates the illusion of more space; and allows for greater depth, texture, and warmth to be added to each individual room. It also helps serve as the perfect backdrop for elegant and understated holiday decor.
A view from the living room back towards the entrance hallway. The sofas and the coffee table are both custom-designed by Alan.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
A detail of the light grey brushed oak floors with marble accent lines.
The bespoke fireplace is almost 10 feet long and was carved from a single giant piece of natural Carrara marble. The design "gives the feeling of floating weightless in the air."
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature minimalist style. From the clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer's work is an exercise in restraint.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature style. His work an exercise in restraint from his clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer redefines minimalism.
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by